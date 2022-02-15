Japan Provides Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Tonga

Tokyo: The Government of Japan provided approximately 7,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX Facility, to Tonga.
The provision of COVID-19 vaccines was part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Tonga.
"The vaccines arrived in Tonga on February 15," the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Japan in a press release on Tuesday.
At the Ninth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM9), which took place in July 2021, Japan has announced its intention to provide Pacific Island countries with COVID-19 vaccines including through the COVAX Facility.
"This provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Tonga is implemented as part of the commitment," it stated.
"Japan will continue to provide necessary assistance for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Tonga and speedy recovery from the damage caused by the volcano eruption and tsunami," it concluded.