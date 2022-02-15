English  
The vaccines arrived in Tonga on February 15. (Photo: medcom.id)
Japan Provides Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Tonga

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 February 2022 15:07
Tokyo: The Government of Japan provided approximately 7,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX Facility, to Tonga.
 
The provision of COVID-19 vaccines was part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Tonga. 
 
"The vaccines arrived in Tonga on February 15," the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Japan in a press release on Tuesday.

At the Ninth Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM9), which took place in July 2021, Japan has announced its intention to provide Pacific Island countries with COVID-19 vaccines including through the COVAX Facility. 
 
"This provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Tonga is implemented as part of the commitment," it stated.
 
"Japan will continue to provide necessary assistance for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Tonga and speedy recovery from the damage caused by the volcano eruption and tsunami," it concluded.
 
(WAH)
