The CERF funding will support relief operations in 13 countries.
UN Releases $150 Million for Underfunded Humanitarian Operations

English united nations middle east africa
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 January 2022 11:14
New York: The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, released US$150 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to boost underfunded humanitarian operations in 13 countries in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.
 
The announcement follows the recent launch of the Global Humanitarian Overview, which predicts that this year 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance, the highest number in decades. 
 
The United Nations and its partners aim to assist 183 million of the most vulnerable people at a cost of at least $41 billion.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The CERF funding will support relief operations in the Syrian Arab Republic ($25 million), the Democratic Republic of the Congo ($23 million), the Republic of the Sudan ($20 million) and Myanmar ($12 million). Aid operations in Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger will each receive $10 million. The remainder of the funding will go to Haiti ($8 million), Lebanon ($8 million), Madagascar ($7 million), Kenya ($6 million), Angola ($6 million) and Honduras ($5 million).
 
"This funding represents a lifeline for the millions of people caught up in underfunded crises. This largest-ever allocation from CERF will help address the most urgent needs of vulnerable communities," Griffiths said in a press release on Thursday.
 
"CERF funding allows donor contributions to go further, swiftly reaching those who need our help the most. I thank all donors to CERF whose generosity has made this support possible. Together we do make a difference," he added.
 
CERF is one of the fastest and smartest ways to help people affected by crises. The fund enables timely, effective and life-saving humanitarian action by UN agencies and others to kickstart or reinforce emergency response anywhere required. Allocation decisions for underfunded emergencies are based on detailed analysis of more than 90 humanitarian indicators and wide consultation with stakeholders.
 
Since its creation by the UN General Assembly in 2005, and with generous contributions from more than 130 Member States and observers, as well as other donors, including private individuals, CERF has assisted hundreds of millions of people with some $7.5 billion across more than 110 countries and territories. This includes more than $2.4 billion to underfunded crises.

 
(WAH)
