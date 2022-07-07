English  
WFP plans to support 3 million vulnerable people of Sri Lanka (Photo: medcom.id)
WFP plans to support 3 million vulnerable people of Sri Lanka (Photo: medcom.id)

WFP to Support 3 Million Vulnerable People in Sri Lanka

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 July 2022 10:50
Colombo: Three in ten households in Sri Lanka are food insecure, according to the food security assessment issued by the World Food Programme (WFP) on Wednesday.
 
"The population continues to feel the brunt of the economic and food crises," the United Nations (UN) agency said.
 
"Steeply increasing food prices have crippled the population’s ability to put sufficient and nutritious food on the table," it stated.

In June 2022, food inflation in Sri Lanka was alarmingly high at 57.4 percent.
 
Headline inflation in June 2022 was at 54.6 percent, the highest since 1954.
 
To tackle the crisis, WFP plans to support 3 million vulnerable people of Sri Lanka from June through December 2022.
 
WFP is prioritizing families who are unable to purchase increasingly expensive food, particularly those with children under five, pregnant and lactating women, and persons with disabilities. 
 
This support will be delivered through in-kind food, cash-based transfers, school meals, and nutritional support.
 
(WAH)
