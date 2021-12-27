English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Japan will continue to provide various assistance.
Japan will continue to provide various assistance.

Japan Donates 700,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Egypt

English Japan covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 December 2021 12:30
Tokyo: The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to Egypt.
 
It is part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Egypt. 
 
"On December 27, the first batch of these vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Egypt," the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Japan stated in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19," it stated.

WHO's EUL

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. 
 
The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries.
 
WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and is a prerequisite for COVAX vaccine supply. 
 
It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
World Bank Supports Vietnam's Economic Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

World Bank Supports Vietnam's Economic Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

English
covid-19
President Jokowi Inaugurates Office Building of Indonesian Mosque Council

President Jokowi Inaugurates Office Building of Indonesian Mosque Council

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Records 204 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Indonesia Records 204 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden: Tidak Boleh Ada Lagi yang Berobat ke Luar Negeri
Nasional

Presiden: Tidak Boleh Ada Lagi yang Berobat ke Luar Negeri

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara
Teknologi

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara

Kemendikbudristek Jamin Hak Peserta Program MBKM Segera Dipenuhi
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Jamin Hak Peserta Program MBKM Segera Dipenuhi

Menpora Apresiasi Semangat Juang Timnas dan Shin Tae-yong
Olahraga

Menpora Apresiasi Semangat Juang Timnas dan Shin Tae-yong

Melemah Tipis, Harga Emas Antam 24 Karat di Level Rp931 Ribu/Gram
Ekonomi

Melemah Tipis, Harga Emas Antam 24 Karat di Level Rp931 Ribu/Gram

Industri Otomotif Ambil Bagian dari Pemulihan Ekonomi Nasional
Otomotif

Industri Otomotif Ambil Bagian dari Pemulihan Ekonomi Nasional

Pertama Kali, Kasus Covid-19 Prancis Capai 100 Ribu Per Hari
Internasional

Pertama Kali, Kasus Covid-19 Prancis Capai 100 Ribu Per Hari

5 Pilihan Tayangan untuk Temani Liburan Akhir Tahun
Hiburan

5 Pilihan Tayangan untuk Temani Liburan Akhir Tahun

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!