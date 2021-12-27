Japan Donates 700,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Egypt

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

WHO's EUL

(WAH)

Tokyo: The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to Egypt.It is part of assistance by Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Egypt."On December 27, the first batch of these vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Egypt," the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Japan stated in a press release on Monday."Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19," it stated.Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries.WHO’s EUL procedure assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and is a prerequisite for COVAX vaccine supply.It also allows countries to expedite their own regulatory approval to import and administer COVID-19 vaccines.