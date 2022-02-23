Indonesian Ambassador for Poland Committed to Bolster Cooperation

Warsaw: Ambassador of Indonesi to Poland, Anita Luhulima, has presented her Letters of Credence to President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, at the Belwerder Presidential Palace on Tuesday.
"This means that Ambassador Anita has officially started her duties as Indonesian Ambassador to Poland," the Indonesian Embassy in Warsaw said in a press release on Tuesday.
At the meeting, Ambassador Anita conveyed warm greetings from Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the Polish President and the Polish people.
She also express her readiness to carry out her duties as Indonesian Ambassador.
"Ambassador Anita is also committed to strengthening potential cooperation between the two countries in various sectors," it stated.
President Duda welcomed the appointment of the Indonesian Ambassador and expressed his appreciation for the excellent Indonesia-Poland bilateral cooperation.