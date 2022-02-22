UNHCR Warns of Increasing Violence , Human Rights Violations at European Borders

Geneva: UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply concerned by the increasing number of incidents of violence and serious human rights violations against refugees and migrants at various European borders, several of which have resulted in tragic loss of life.
Violence, ill-treatment and pushbacks continue to be regularly reported at multiple entry points at land and sea borders, within and beyond the European Union (EU), despite repeated calls by UN agencies, including UNHCR, intergovernmental organizations and NGOs to end such practices.
"We are alarmed by recurrent and consistent reports coming from Greece’s land and sea borders with Turkey, where UNHCR has recorded almost 540 reported incidents of informal returns by Greece since the beginning of 2020," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement on Monday.
"Disturbing incidents are also reported in Central and South-eastern Europe at the borders with EU Member States," he added.
Although many incidents go unreported for various reasons, UNHCR has interviewed thousands of people across Europe who were pushed back and reported a disturbing pattern of threats, intimidation, violence and humiliation.
At sea, people report being left adrift in life rafts or sometimes even forced directly into the water, showing a callous lack of regard for human life.
Equally horrific practices are frequently reported at land borders, with consistent testimonies of people being stripped and brutally pushed back in harsh weather conditions.
"We fear these deplorable practices now risk becoming normalized, and policy based. They reinforce a harmful and unnecessary 'fortress Europe' narrative. The reality is that the majority of the world’s refugees are hosted by low- and middle-income countries with far fewer resources, often bordering countries of origin in crisis," he explained.
"Under EU law, border surveillance activities must be implemented in full compliance with fundamental rights. It is possible to manage borders and address security concerns, while implementing fair, humane and efficient policies towards asylum-seekers that are in line with States’ obligations under international human rights and refugee law including the 1951 Convention as well as European law," he continued.