English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
This is the third in-person meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers. (Photo: medcom.id)
This is the third in-person meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers. (Photo: medcom.id)

Australia to Host Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting

English India Australia asean united states Japan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 February 2022 14:39
Canberra: Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne is set to host her counterparts from India, Japan and the United States (US) for the fourth Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne this Friday.
 
"I look forward to welcoming Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Hayashi Yoshimasa, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss our positive and ambitious agenda in support of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific," she said in a statement on Thursday.
 
"The Quad is a partnership with three of Australia’s closest partners and friends, each of whom share a commitment to openness and transparency. Together we are a vital network of liberal democracies committed to practical cooperation and to ensuring all Indo-Pacific nations, large and small, are able to make their own strategic decisions, free from coercion," she added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to her, the Quad will continue to work to deepen this practical cooperation, including to support our region’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"We will discuss our work together on vaccine distribution in our region, cyber and critical technology, countering disinformation, counterterrorism, maritime security, humanitarian and disaster response, and climate change," she stated.
 
"We will continue to champion ASEAN’s centrality for the region’s stability and prosperity, including by supporting the practical implementation of ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific," she added.
 
This is the third in-person meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers, following Tokyo in October 2020 and the inaugural meeting in New York City in September 2019. Ministers last met virtually in February 2021.
 
All aspects of the visit will be conducted in strict adherence to the Victorian Government COVID-19 health guidelines and protocols.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
133.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

133.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 40,618 COVID-19 Cases, 74 Deaths

Indonesia Records 40,618 COVID-19 Cases, 74 Deaths

English
covid-19
MPR Deputy Speaker Calls for Halting Wadas Dam Construction Process

MPR Deputy Speaker Calls for Halting Wadas Dam Construction Process

English
central java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kemenkes: Pasien Omicron Jangan Berlomba-lomba ke Rumah Sakit
Nasional

Kemenkes: Pasien Omicron Jangan Berlomba-lomba ke Rumah Sakit

BKF: <i>Travel Bubble</i> Dorong Pertumbuhan Ekonomi di Daerah Wisata
Ekonomi

BKF: Travel Bubble Dorong Pertumbuhan Ekonomi di Daerah Wisata

Beasiswa IFA Paris 2022 Dibuka, Gratis Kuliah Fashion S1 dan S2 di Prancis
Pendidikan

Beasiswa IFA Paris 2022 Dibuka, Gratis Kuliah Fashion S1 dan S2 di Prancis

Tiga Hari Krusial di Sirkuit Mandalika
Olahraga

Tiga Hari Krusial di Sirkuit Mandalika

COVAX Potong Jatah Vaksin Covid-19 Korut Usai Pengiriman Selalu Ditolak
Internasional

COVAX Potong Jatah Vaksin Covid-19 Korut Usai Pengiriman Selalu Ditolak

Masuk Majalah Forbes, Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Slavina Dijuluki 'The Sultans of Content'
Hiburan

Masuk Majalah Forbes, Raffi Ahmad dan Nagita Slavina Dijuluki 'The Sultans of Content'

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa
Teknologi

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!