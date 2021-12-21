English  
BRAC will significantly strengthen Sri Lanka’s border.
Australia, Sri Lanka Cooperate to Enhance Regional Border Security

English security Australia sri lanka
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2021 17:59
Canberra: The Australian and Sri Lankan Governments have once again partnered to enhance regional border security, opening the Sri Lankan Border Risk Assessment Centre (BRAC) at the Department of Immigration and Emigration, near Colombo.?
 
The BRAC is a new intelligence facility directly under the Ministry of Defence which will allow Sri Lankan agencies to share their collective intelligence, systems, resources, and real-time data to facilitate lawful travel and trade while detecting and responding to unlawful activity.
 
Australian Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews said the opening of the BRAC was another significant milestone in the Australia-Sri Lanka relationship, with the centre forming one component of the two countries’ Integrated Border Management project, which Australia has supported with more than $5 million in funding.

"The BRAC is just the latest example of the collaborative approach Australia and Sri Lanka have taken to combatting regional crime and facilitating legitimate trade and travel," Minister Andrews said in a press release on Monday.
 
"We are also proud to have worked with Sri Lanka to support the installation of Vessel Tracking and Monitoring Solution transponders on more than 4500 multi-day fishing vessels, as well as assisting in the establishment of a land-based monitoring centre that enhances Sri Lanka’s maritime domain awareness and surveillance capability. I thank the Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard for their tireless work in combating maritime crime, including illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing in the region, as well as other transnational crime including maritime people smuggling," she stated.
 
Meanwhile, Minister of Irrigation, State Minister of Home Affairs and State Minister of National Security and Disaster Management, Chamal Rajapaksa, stated that the BRAC will significantly strengthen Sri Lanka’s border against illicit migrants, criminals, smugglers, and terrorists, while also streamlining the entry and exit of legitimate business persons, travellers, and tourists – all of whom are vital to national and regional economic recovery as we emerge from the pandemic.
 
(WAH)
107.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Task Force

English
covid-19
Indonesia Records 216 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

English
covid-19
UNICEF Sends Supplies to Typhoon-Hit Areas in Philippines

English
philippines
AS Umumkan Kasus Kematian Pertama Varian Covid-19 Omicron
Internasional

1,3 Juta Orang Divaksinasi pada 21 Desember
Nasional

Sehari Jelang Pertandingan, Dukungan untuk Timnas Indonesia Sudah Mengalir di Twitter
Olahraga

4.000 Orang Pergi Keluar Negeri dalam Sehari, Mengkhawatirkan!
Ekonomi

IKA ITS Beri Beasiswa untuk Mahasiswa Baru dan <i>On Going</i>, Ini Link-nya
Pendidikan

Ada Skutik Edisi Spider-Man, Harganya Cuma Rp16 Jutaan
Otomotif

Selebgram TE Diciduk Kasus Prostitusi, Instagram Tisya Erni Diserbu Netizen
Hiburan

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home
Teknologi

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

