English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
More than 5 million children died before their fifth birthday in 2020.
More than 5 million children died before their fifth birthday in 2020.

The World Remains Off Track to Meet SDGs on Ending Preventable Child Deaths: Report

English children united nations sustainable development
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 December 2021 12:52
New York: The world remains significantly off track to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on ending the preventable deaths of newborns and children under five, according to the latest estimates released by the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UN IGME) today.
 
According to the report, more than 50 countries will not meet the under-five mortality target by 2030, and more than 60 countries will miss the neonatal mortality target without immediate action. The SDGs call for an end to preventable deaths of newborns and children under age 5, with all countries aiming to have a neonatal mortality rate of 12 or fewer deaths per 1,000 live births, and an under-five mortality rate of 25 or fewer deaths per 1,000 live births, by 2030.
 
The report states that more than 5 million children died before their fifth birthday in 2020 alone, along with 2.2 million children and youth aged 5 to 24.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are still losing too many young lives from largely preventable causes, often because of weak and underfunded health systems which have faced enormous pressure over the pandemic. And the burden of these deaths is not carried equally around the world. Children in sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia continue to face the highest risk of death in the world, and to bear the brunt of this child mortality burden," said Mark Hereward, UNICEF’s Associate Director on Data and Analytics in a press release on Monsday.
 
"If we are going to achieve the child mortality SDGs in all countries, we must redouble efforts to ensure access to effective and high-quality care along with the continued expansion of coverage of life-saving interventions," hereward added.
 
The UN IGME report also said that recent and reliable data on child, adolescent and youth mortality remains unavailable for most countries of the world, particularly for low-income countries, and the COVID-19 pandemic has posed additional challenges to improving data availability and quality. Only about 60 countries, mainly high-income, have a well-functioning Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System which produces timely, high-quality mortality data.
 
In low- and middle-income countries, huge data gaps remain – two thirds (97 out of 135 countries) have had no reliable mortality data in the past 3 years. Likewise, the COVID-19 pandemic posed more challenges to data collection and highlighted the urgent need to fill data gaps.
 
"Countries must invest in quality health services, nutrition, and other life-saving interventions for women and children to ensure the hard-won gains in combating child mortality are not lost and to meet the SDGs," said Feng Zhao, Practice Manager for the Health, Nutrition and Population Global Practice of the World Bank. 
 
"The World Bank continues to be committed to helping low- and middle- income countries improve health outcomes for women and children and accelerate reductions in child mortality, including through partnerships like the Global Financing Facility (GFF)," the World Bank official added.
 
The UN IGME analyzed COVID-19-related excess mortality based on mortality data the group received from over 80 countries, half of which are low- or middle-income countries. Following analysis of these data and recommendations from its Technical Advisory Group, the UN IGME has not adjusted the 2020 rate for COVID-19-related mortality. However, as more good-quality data become available, further monitoring is needed for a more complete picture of child, adolescent and youth mortality, as well as the relevant contributing factors. Future investments in the COVID-19 response and in global health should strengthen all elements of global healthcare infrastructure, including leaving a lasting impact on data and primary health systems to help end preventable child deaths.
 
"Intensified efforts are needed to deliver quality health care services for all children and adolescents, which also means collecting the necessary data to ensure that their physical, developmental and emotional needs are being met throughout their life," said Dr Anshu Banerjee, Director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at the World Health Organization (WHO). 
 
"Investing in children is one of the most important things a society can do to build a better future," Banerjee added.
 
The report warns that because the data remains poor, outcomes for children and adolescents in 2021 and beyond remain unknown. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic may affect child mortality differently by age group and socioeconomic status. Timely and accurate data and close monitoring will be needed to understand the long-term impact of COVID-19.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
229 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Kemayoran Emergency Hospital

229 COVID-19 Patients Receiving Treatment at Jakarta's Kemayoran Emergency Hospital

English
covid-19 patients
ASEAN Calls for Acceleration in Climate Cooperation

ASEAN Calls for Acceleration in Climate Cooperation

English
asean
OIC Chief, Pakistan PM Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

OIC Chief, Pakistan PM Discuss Situation in Afghanistan, Kashmir

English
pakistan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Revisi UU Pemilu Berpotensi Ganggu Tahapan Pemilu 2024
Nasional

Revisi UU Pemilu Berpotensi Ganggu Tahapan Pemilu 2024

Kemenperin Pacu Pengembangan Industri Rendah Emisi Karbon
Ekonomi

Kemenperin Pacu Pengembangan Industri Rendah Emisi Karbon

SMK Diminta Ubah <i>Mindset</i> Pembelajaran, Jangan Sekadar <i>Hardskills</i>
Pendidikan

SMK Diminta Ubah Mindset Pembelajaran, Jangan Sekadar Hardskills

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022
Otomotif

Ada Pemain Baru Industri Otomotif Hadir Di IIMS 2022

Anthony Fauci: Varian Omicron 'Mengamuk' di Seluruh Dunia
Internasional

Anthony Fauci: Varian Omicron 'Mengamuk' di Seluruh Dunia

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home
Teknologi

Waspada Phishing Spider-Man: No Way Home

Shin Tae-yong Sanjung Mental Pemain yang Berbuah Tiket Semifinal
Olahraga

Shin Tae-yong Sanjung Mental Pemain yang Berbuah Tiket Semifinal

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik
Hiburan

Iqbaal Ramadhan Jadi Ariel di Video Musik "Yang Terdalam" Versi Baru, Langsung Trending!

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!