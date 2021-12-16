English  
The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms each year.
Super Typhoon Threatening Millions of People in Philippines: Red Cross

English philippines covid-19 floods
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 December 2021 15:21
Manila: One of the world’s strongest storms of 2021 is bearing down on the Philippines threatening millions of people with destructive winds and flash floods.
 
Philippine Red Cross teams across eastern areas of the country are working around the clock to preposition rescue vehicles, first aid teams, evacuation and safety equipment as well as relief supplies including pre-prepared meals and drinking water.
 
Typhoon Rai (Odette) has intensified rapidly in the past hours, adding urgency to emergency preparations made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Red Cross emergency teams are urgently helping as tens of thousands of families bunker down for the most powerful storm they have faced this year. Volunteers are equipping shelters with blankets, first aid and food supplies. We are doing thit to protect the people," Philippine Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon said in a press release on Thursday.
 
"Filipinos are tough but this Super Typhoon is a bitter blow for millions of people who are still recovering from devastating storms, floods and COVID-19 in the past year," he added.
 
The Super Typhoon is one of the most powerful storms to menace the Philippines in recent years. 
 
Millions of people are still rebuilding their homes and livelihoods that were shattered in eight major storms that battered the country late last year.
 
The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms each year. 
 
(WAH)
