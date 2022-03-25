English  
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia Urges Taliban to Open Access to Education for Afghan Girls

English afghanistan education women
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 March 2022 06:03
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is very concerned with the decision of the Taliban to close access to highschool for girls in Afghanistan, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said.
 
"Indonesia hopes that the Taliban can revisit this decision," Indonesia's top diplomat said on her official twitter page on Thursday.
 
The Indonesian government, Minister Retno said, will continue to promote  women empowerment, particularly access to education for women and girls in Afghanistan.

"Education for all, including women and girls, are vital for the future of Afghanistan," the Indonesian minister said.
 
Earlier this week, the Taliban decided to delay the return to school for girls from Grade 7 to Grade 12 around Afghanistan.
 
According to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, the delay is a major setback for millions of Afghan girls and their futures.

 
(WAH)
