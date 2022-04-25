US Diplomats to Return to Ukraine This Week

Washington: United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Kyiv, Ukraine yesterday, US Department o State said on Monday.
The visit was intended to demonstrate the US’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russian aggression.
While in Kyiv, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, Head of Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak, Chief of Defense General Valeriy Zaluzhny, and Ambassador Oksana Markarova.
They discussed America’s stalwart support for the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian people, including through significant assistance to Ukraine’s security, governance, economic, and humanitarian needs.
"Secretary Blinken also voiced renewed support for Ukraine’s efforts to end the Russian aggression through diplomacy and dialogue, noting that our continued support will strengthen Ukraine’s hand on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a media release on Monday.
"Underscoring our intensive diplomatic engagement, Secretary Blinken also relayed that US diplomats will be returning to Ukraine this week. The increased US presence demonstrates our support for Ukraine and is part of the US commitment to return our diplomats to our Embassy in Kyiv as soon as possible. This action will strengthen the Department’s ongoing commitment to facilitate humanitarian relief efforts and the delivery of assistance to the Government of Ukraine, while providing enhanced support to US citizens," he added.
Secretary Blinken informed President Zelenskyy that the US intends to obligate more than $713 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for Ukraine and 15 other Allied and partner nations in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkan region.
This includes $650 million in funding provided by the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022.
More than $322 million in this obligation is for Ukraine and will provide support for the capabilities Ukraine needs as Russia’s forces train their focus on the Donbas; this assistance will also help Ukraine’s armed forces transition to more advanced weapons and air defense systems.
This assistance will also help NATO Allies with backfilling capabilities they have donated to Ukraine from their own stockpiles.
Additionally, Secretary Blinken told President Zelenskyy that on April 24 the Department notified Congress of a Foreign Military Sale of up to $165 million for non-standard ammunition for Ukraine.
Since the start of Russia’s renewed invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the US has committed roughly $3.7 billion in security assistance and has provided more than $4.3 billion since the start of the Joe Biden Administration.
"Both Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin shared their admiration for the everyday heroism exhibited by the Ukrainian people – whether the soldier on the frontlines, those who are ministering the wounded, sick, or vulnerable or the defiant grandmothers resisting Russian aggression. They noted that the bravery of Ukrainians in defending freedom and democracy inspires us all and underscored our confidence that an even stronger Ukraine will emerge from this conflict," he concluded.