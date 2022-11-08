English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia will always support the struggle of the Palestinian people. (Photo: KBRI Amman)
Indonesia will always support the struggle of the Palestinian people. (Photo: KBRI Amman)

Indonesia Provides Humanitarian Assistance for Palestinian Refugees in Jordan

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2022 12:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian Embassy in Amman has facilitated the distribution of humanitarian assistance from Indonesia by the Nusantara Palestina Center (NPC) in collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) to Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Refugee Camp in Jerash, Jordan last week.
 
The Indonesian Ambassador to Amman, Ade Padmo Sarwono has symbolically handed over the assistance accompanied by the Chairman of the NPC Abdillah Onim, Secretary General of JHCO Dr. Hussein Al Sibli, and Director of the Jerash Camp Omar Sthayyeh.
 
During the handover ceremony, the Ambassador on behalf of the Indonesian people conveyed greetings and assistance to the Indonesian people for Palestinian refugees in Jordan, and hoped that this assistance would be useful and could help reduce the suffering of the refugees. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Ambassador also expressed his appreciation to the NPC who had collected funds for the humanitarian assistance and to JHCO who had assisted in the distribution of aid.
 
"Indonesia will always support the struggle of the Palestinian people, especially in helping to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people both in Jordan and in Palestine," said Ambassador Ade in a media release on Tuesday.
 
The aid distributed by NPCs this time consisted of 1,109 food packages and 2,218 warm blankets for the winter worth Rp. 1.35 Billion.
 
The Palestinian refugees expressed their gratitude to the Indonesian people for the assistance provided.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This event was done successfully and attracted 40 Indonesian youths. (Photo: KBRI Doha)

Indonesian Embassy in Doha Holds Civic School for Indonesian Youth

Indonesia Ready to Develop Cooperation with Namibia

Indonesian Citizens Access Passport Services in Auckland

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Consumers More Upbeat in October 2022: BI's Survey

Indonesian Consumers More Upbeat in October 2022: BI's Survey

English
Bank Indonesia
Bali Airport Artworks to Leave Impression on G20 Delegates: Tourism Minister

Bali Airport Artworks to Leave Impression on G20 Delegates: Tourism Minister

English
tourism
G20 Collaboration to Help Restore Global Economy: BI Governor

G20 Collaboration to Help Restore Global Economy: BI Governor

English
G20
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Indonesia Diyakini Keluar dari Resesi Global Tahun Depan
Ekonomi

Indonesia Diyakini Keluar dari Resesi Global Tahun Depan

Viral, Relawan Banjir di Banyuwangi Temukan Segepok Uang Tunai Rp12 Juta
Nasional

Viral, Relawan Banjir di Banyuwangi Temukan Segepok Uang Tunai Rp12 Juta

Catat Nih! Ronaldo Nggak Bakal Rela Lihat Messi Angkat Trofi Piala Dunia
Olahraga

Catat Nih! Ronaldo Nggak Bakal Rela Lihat Messi Angkat Trofi Piala Dunia

Menjadi Musisi Hari Ini <i>Nggak</i> Cukup Bermodalkan Musik Saja
Hiburan

Menjadi Musisi Hari Ini Nggak Cukup Bermodalkan Musik Saja

Biar Gak Gagal Bikin SIM, Polisi Bikin Bimbel Gratis
Otomotif

Biar Gak Gagal Bikin SIM, Polisi Bikin Bimbel Gratis

Pengusaha Rusia Akui Ikut Campur Pemilu AS
Internasional

Pengusaha Rusia Akui Ikut Campur Pemilu AS

Keren! 2 Profesor IPB Masuk Top 100 Ilmuwan Terbaik Asia Bidang Marketing
Pendidikan

Keren! 2 Profesor IPB Masuk Top 100 Ilmuwan Terbaik Asia Bidang Marketing

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1
Teknologi

Asus Perkenalkan Laptop Profesional Tahan Banting ExpertBook B1

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!