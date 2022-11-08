Indonesia Provides Humanitarian Assistance for Palestinian Refugees in Jordan

The Indonesian Ambassador to Amman, Ade Padmo Sarwono has symbolically handed over the assistance accompanied by the Chairman of the NPC Abdillah Onim, Secretary General of JHCO Dr. Hussein Al Sibli, and Director of the Jerash Camp Omar Sthayyeh.
During the handover ceremony, the Ambassador on behalf of the Indonesian people conveyed greetings and assistance to the Indonesian people for Palestinian refugees in Jordan, and hoped that this assistance would be useful and could help reduce the suffering of the refugees.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The Ambassador also expressed his appreciation to the NPC who had collected funds for the humanitarian assistance and to JHCO who had assisted in the distribution of aid.
"Indonesia will always support the struggle of the Palestinian people, especially in helping to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people both in Jordan and in Palestine," said Ambassador Ade in a media release on Tuesday.
The aid distributed by NPCs this time consisted of 1,109 food packages and 2,218 warm blankets for the winter worth Rp. 1.35 Billion.
The Palestinian refugees expressed their gratitude to the Indonesian people for the assistance provided.