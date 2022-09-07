Indonesian Foreign Minister visits Solomon Islands to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

During the bilateral meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in trade, infrastructure, and development cooperation.
"We also spoke on establishing a blue print for long-term development cooperation between Indonesia and Solomon Islands, that may serve as a guidance for better future cooperation," Indonesia's top diplomat said on her official twitter page today.
The Indonesian foreign minister conducted a work visit to Suva, the capital of Fiji, a day earlier.
During the visit, she held a meeting with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Frank Bainimarama and Deputy Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Filimon Manoni.
In addition to that, she also paid a courtesy call to President of Fiji Wiliame Katonivere.