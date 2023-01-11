Medcom.id Wins Second-Consecutive Adam Malik Award

The award was presented during the Foregin Minister's Annual Press Statement (PPTM) 2023. The event was held in a hybrid manner at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Medcom.id won the Best Online Media category. Meanwhile, journalists from Medcom.id, Willy Haryono and Marcheilla Ariesta were nominated for the best online media journalist category.
"We appreciate the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which has awarded Medcom.id the AMA twice for the best online media category," said Medcom.id Editor-in-Chief Indra Maulana at PPTM 2023 in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
"It is an honor for Medcom.id to be able to win again in the midst of competition with many large online media in Indonesia," he added.
The Best Print Media Journalist was won by Diananda Rahmasari from Rakyat Merdeka. while the Best Online Media Journalist was won by Yashinta Pramudyani from Antara.
