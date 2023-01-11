English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Medcom.id won the Best Online Media category. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)
Medcom.id won the Best Online Media category. (Photo: MoFA Indonesia)

Medcom.id Wins Second-Consecutive Adam Malik Award

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 January 2023 12:50
Jakarta: Medcom.id has won an Adam Malik Award from the Indonesian Foreign Ministry for the second time in a row. 
 
The award was presented during the Foregin Minister's Annual Press Statement (PPTM) 2023. The event was held in a hybrid manner at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. 
 
Medcom.id won the Best Online Media category. Meanwhile, journalists from Medcom.id, Willy Haryono and Marcheilla Ariesta were nominated for the best online media journalist category.
 
"We appreciate the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which has awarded Medcom.id the AMA twice for the best online media category," said Medcom.id Editor-in-Chief Indra Maulana at PPTM 2023 in Jakarta on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
 
"It is an honor for Medcom.id to be able to win again in the midst of competition with many large online media in Indonesia," he added.
 
The Best Print Media Journalist was won by Diananda Rahmasari from Rakyat Merdeka. while the Best Online Media Journalist was won by Yashinta Pramudyani from Antara.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Pemimpin Redaksi Medcom.id Indra Maulana (batik cokelat) menerima Penghargaan Adam Malik dari Kemenlu RI. Foto: Willy Haryono/Medcom.id

Dua Kali Berturut-turut, Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan Adam Malik

Selamat! Medcom.id Juarai Lomba Penulisan Pariwisata Jember

Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan Humas Award Kemenag 2022

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Strives for Swift Integration of Grain Export from Ukraine: Minister

Indonesia Strives for Swift Integration of Grain Export from Ukraine: Minister

English
diplomacy
1 Dead, 16 Injured after Clashes between Lukas Enembe's Supporters, Security Forces: Police

1 Dead, 16 Injured after Clashes between Lukas Enembe's Supporters, Security Forces: Police

English
police
Indonesia's Leadership Able to Keep G20 Intact: Minister

Indonesia's Leadership Able to Keep G20 Intact: Minister

English
g20 presidency
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Mekanisme Registrasi Akun SNPMB 2023 untuk Siswa
Pendidikan

Ini Mekanisme Registrasi Akun SNPMB 2023 untuk Siswa

Putri Candrawathi Takut Tak Dicintai Ferdy Sambo Lagi
Nasional

Putri Candrawathi Takut Tak Dicintai Ferdy Sambo Lagi

Dua Kali Berturut-turut, Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan Adam Malik
Internasional

Dua Kali Berturut-turut, Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan Adam Malik

Awas! Punya Tunggakan Utang dan Kredit Macet, Simpanan di Bank Tidak Dijamin LPS
Ekonomi

Awas! Punya Tunggakan Utang dan Kredit Macet, Simpanan di Bank Tidak Dijamin LPS

2 Februari, Samsung Gelar Acara Tahunan Galaxy Unpacked, Bakal Rilis Apa?
Teknologi

2 Februari, Samsung Gelar Acara Tahunan Galaxy Unpacked, Bakal Rilis Apa?

Jadwal dan <i>Link Live Streaming</i> Bola Malam Ini: Southampton vs Man City, Milan vs Torino
Olahraga

Jadwal dan Link Live Streaming Bola Malam Ini: Southampton vs Man City, Milan vs Torino

Otoproject Punya Aksesoris Kijang Innova Zenix, Bisa Tambah Fitur
Otomotif

Otoproject Punya Aksesoris Kijang Innova Zenix, Bisa Tambah Fitur

Penyebab Ferry Irawan dan Venna Melinda Ribut Sebelum Ada KDRT
Hiburan

Penyebab Ferry Irawan dan Venna Melinda Ribut Sebelum Ada KDRT

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?
Properti

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!