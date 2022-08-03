English  
Indonesia and Cambodia will be co-hosts of the Human Rights Dialogue this year. (Photo: MoFA)
Indonesia Highlights Importance of Protection of Human Rights in Region

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 August 2022 15:21
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has encouraged the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) to enhance protection of human rights in the region.
 
The Foreign Minister attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting Interface with AICHR Representatives in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Tuesday.
 
“Protection of human rights is as important as the promotion of human rights,” said Indonesia's top diplomat in a press release on Tuesday.

In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also proposed the establishment of a platform for dialogue on human rights every year. 
 
This dialogue can be used to observe the human rights situation, exchange experiences regarding the implementation of human rights and assist AICHR in carrying out its mandate. 
 
For the record, Indonesia and Cambodia will be co-hosts of the Human Rights Dialogue which will be held in November this year.
 
The meeting also highlighted developments in Myanmar including the implementation of the death penalty for 4 political prisoners, which shows that the Myanmar military junta is not committed to implementing the 5 Points Consensus.
 
(WAH)
