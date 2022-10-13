English  
indonesia's G20 Presidency (Photo: MoFA)
Indonesia Requires Full COVID-19 Vaccination for G20 Summit Delegates

Antara • 13 October 2022 19:31
Jakarta: The Indonesian Health Ministry necessitates all G20 delegates to prepare the complete dose of COVID-19 vaccination certificate prior to arrival in Bali at the G20 Summit on November 15-16.
 
"During their preparations to go to Indonesia, we have informed each country to prepare a complete dose of COVID-19 vaccination certificates for all delegates," the ministry's director of health surveillance and quarantine, Achmad Farchanny, stated during a virtual press conference of the Health Protocols for the G20 Summit here, Thursday.
 
Farchanny noted that this requirement had been agreed internationally, and every person, who traveled between countries, was required to have taken a full dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

"It has been internationally agreed that the definition of complete vaccination is two doses. However, in Indonesia, we have additional provisions, specifically boosters. However, internationally, it is said to be complete if the person has been vaccinated twice," Farchanny explained.
 
He remarked that the complete vaccination certificates had to be uploaded by the delegates through the PeduliLindungi application on the 14th day before departure to Indonesia.
 
However, exceptions apply to VVIP delegates, specifically the head of state or head of the government level, he added.
 
According to Farchanny, the VVIP delegations are still required to submit their vaccination certificate directly to the authorized G20 committee. Proof of VVIP delegations' vaccination certificate is sent a week prior to arrival.
 
"Exception was made for heads of state, heads of government, and the equivalent. Their vaccination certificates will be sent to the committee's email address directly, without submitting to the PeduliLindungi application," Farchanny stated.
 
Farchanny said his side had notified each non-VVIP delegate to register to the PeduliLindungi application, either through the application or the website.
 
The ministry has also readied help desk officers to help register PeduliLindungi or verify vaccination certificates for delegates experiencing difficulties.
 
He stated that the PeduliLindungi application was equipped with 13 languages -- Indonesian, English, Chinese, French, Japanese, Russian, Arabic, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Turkish -- for all G20 country delegates.
 
"To maintain data security in the application, the ministry always coordinates with the National Cyber and Crypto Agency (BSSN) regarding security and developments in the application. We also conduct regular security surveillance with BSSN," he added.

 
(WAH)

Peringatan!