Jokowi Presses for Ending War, Maintaining Collaboration

"We must end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward," Jokowi stated while addressing world leaders attending the G20 Summit held here on Tuesday.
The ongoing war is pushing the world into a new crisis after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, according to the head of state.
The president also urged world leaders to stop divisions and avoid the recurrence of another Cold War.
All countries and especially G20 nations hold responsibility not only for their own people but also for the global population, he remarked.
“Being responsible means respecting international laws and the principles of the United Nations Charter consistently. Being responsible means creating a win-win, not zero-sum situation,” the president noted in his opening remarks at the 17th G20 Summit held on Nov 15-16.
The head of state affirmed that Indonesia has been making all-out efforts to bridge deepening divisions, but it would only work if every country, without exception, shares the commitment to setting aside differences and working on something that is concrete and beneficial to the world.
G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. Spain is the grouping’s permanent guest country.
The summit is attended by 17 leaders of the G20 member countries, including US President Joe Biden, Turkish President Recep Tayiip Erdogan, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico are absent from the summit.