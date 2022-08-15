English  
It is part of an international effort to help Ukraine. (Photo: medcom.id)
It is part of an international effort to help Ukraine. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Sends Further Significant Deployment to Help Train Ukraine Soldiers

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 August 2022 11:22
Wellington: New Zealand is making a further significant deployment of 120 New Zealand Defence Force personnel to the United Kingdom (UK) to help train Ukraine soldiers.
 
It is part of an international effort to help Ukraine continue to defend itself against Russia’s military aggression.
 
It follows a completed deployment of 30 NZDF personnel in May to train Ukrainian military personnel in operating artillery, and is part of a series of actions to date that includes over $40 million in financial support and the sanctioning of 840 individuals and entities.

"New Zealand has been clear that we will continue to answer the call of Ukraine for practical support as they defend their homeland and people against Russia’s unjustified invasion,"New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a press release on Monday.
 
"Today’s deployment of 120 New Zealand Defence Force personnel will again travel to the United Kingdom to support the training of Ukrainian armed forces infantry recruits. We know that one of the highest priorities for Ukraine right now, is to train its soldiers, and New Zealand is proud to stand in solidarity alongside a number of other countries to answer that call," Ardern explained.
 
The deployment will enable two infantry training teams to equip Ukrainian personnel with the core skills to be effective in frontline combat including weapon handling, combat first aid, operational law and other soldier skills.
 
The deployment will travel via commercial flights to the UK in tranches over the next three weeks and will be deployed until November 30. 
 
They will join other partner nations in contributing to UK’s effort to train 10,000 Ukrainian personnel.
 
(WAH)
