UN Chief Condemns Russian Decision on Annexation of Ukrainian Territory

According to the UN Secretary-General, it cannot be reconciled with the international legal framework and stands against everything the international community is meant to stand for.
"The UN Charter is clear. Any annexation of a State’s territory by another State resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the Principles of the UN Charter and international law," the UN Chief said in a statement on Thursday.
"And I must be clear. The Russian Federation, as one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, shares a particular responsibility to respect the Charter," he added.
The Kremlin has announced that a ceremony will take place on Friday in Moscow that will launch a process of annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
Previously, the Russian Federation had conducted the so-called "referenda" in the occupied regions.
"I want to underscore that the so-called "referenda" in the occupied regions were conducted during active armed conflict, in areas under Russian occupation, and outside Ukraine’s legal and constitutional framework. They cannot be called a genuine expression of the popular will," Guterres explained.
"Any decision by Russia to go forward will further jeopardize the prospects for peace. It will prolong the dramatic impacts on the global economy, especially developing countries and hinder our ability to deliver life-saving aid across Ukraine and beyond," he warned.