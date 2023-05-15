If the Opposition Wins the Election, Will Turkiye Become Pro-Ukraine?

This policy, of course, will tend to follow that of the West, including in the case of the Russia-Ukraine war. So far, Turkiye has remained neutral in the war.
Moreover, Turkiye became the mediator between the two warring countries. In fact, in the hands of Turkey, which is cooperating with the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to continue exporting grain and wheat.
Head of Middle East Studies at the University of Indonesia Yon Machmudi told Medcom.id that Turkiye’s foreign policy will most likely change direction.
"If the leader of the opposition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu becomes president, there seems to be a big change in foreign policy. This figure tends to be pro towards Europe and America, so from the perspective of Turkiye’s role, it will tend to side with Ukraine, compared to currently trying to find a way to win. -win solution," Yon said, Friday, May 12, 2023.
"I think it will change in the future related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," he continued.
Yon said that its relationship with countries that are ‘enemies’ of the West will also change in a corrective way.
"What they don't like is (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan's policies which tend to build relationships with parties that are at odds with European Union policies," he added.
He also cannot predict with certainty who will win, because according to him, the chances of Erdogan as the incumbent and Kilicdaroglu as the challenger are equally strong.
Even though Erdogan lost to his opponent in the polls, Yon said, he still wields a lot of influence. "The same goes for the party," he said.
The Turkish elections will be held in two days, Sunday, May 14, 2023 to be precise. This election is considered the hottest in the country. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)