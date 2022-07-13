Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Cooperation with Switzerland

Jakarta: The Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights and Switzerland strengthen cooperation in the immigration, economic, and investment development sectors.
"During the round table discussion, issues related to business establishment policies, intellectual property, and immigration were discussed," Minister Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly noted in a statement here, Wednesday.
Laoly attended the invitation of the Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce (SACC) in the Roundtable Discussion Forum on Recent Development in Indonesia held in Zurich, Switzerland.
At the forum, the minister highlighted that the Indonesian government had taken strategic steps to support the economic recovery program after the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also emphasized the need for regulatory reforms to increase the level of ease of doing business in order to attract the business community and foreign investors, including those from Switzerland.
"(This is) in particular, after the entry into force of the agreement between the Government of Indonesia and member countries of the EFTA (European Free Trade Association) since November 2021," he explained.
SACC has 520 members, both companies and individuals, who are active and have extensive experience regarding the countries and economic areas of SACC.
During the meeting, other issues discussed included those from the Japan Tobacco International (JTl) and Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. The goal is related to the regulatory environment and business predictability in Indonesia.
"It includes the protection of human rights and business opportunities for cooperation between business people and the government," he added.
In addition, the minister expects an understanding to be gained of economic recovery and plans to maintain the economic momentum, direction, and stability related to foreign direct investment policies in Indonesia in order to encourage growth of the financial industry, digitalization, and investment.
"It also aims to increase financial literacy and insurance penetration as well as progress and achievements related to Indonesia's G20 presidency," he stated.
The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) earlier held bilateral meetings with Swiss corporate union Économiesuisse and several CEOs of Swiss companies on strengthening sustainable energy cooperation.
"Currently, we have a sustainable council project with them. Switzerland is interested in investing in Indonesia, especially in the sustainable energy and infrastructure sectors," Head of Kadin’s Swiss Bilateral Committee Francis Wanandi stated.
He delivered the information after holding a bilateral meeting, as part of the Business 20 (B20) roadshow, with Économiesuisse at the Indonesia Pavilion at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday evening (GMT+2).
The Indonesian and Swiss delegates planned to make blueprints on various aspects that can be the areas of cooperation with Swiss companies, such as technology, investment, as well as labor, he added.
The textile industry became one of the main sectors discussed at the meeting since it is one of the sectors that inflict the most harm to the environment.
Since Swiss companies have several technologies for reducing pollution and managing waste, they welcomed collaboration with the Indonesian textile association for resolving pollution and waste problems.