English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government has taken strategic steps to support the economic recovery program. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government has taken strategic steps to support the economic recovery program. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Cooperation with Switzerland

Antara • 13 July 2022 19:15
Jakarta: The Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights and Switzerland strengthen cooperation in the immigration, economic, and investment development sectors.
 
"During the round table discussion, issues related to business establishment policies, intellectual property, and immigration were discussed," Minister Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly noted in a statement here, Wednesday.
 
Laoly attended the invitation of the Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce (SACC) in the Roundtable Discussion Forum on Recent Development in Indonesia held in Zurich, Switzerland.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


At the forum, the minister highlighted that the Indonesian government had taken strategic steps to support the economic recovery program after the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
He also emphasized the need for regulatory reforms to increase the level of ease of doing business in order to attract the business community and foreign investors, including those from Switzerland.
 
"(This is) in particular, after the entry into force of the agreement between the Government of Indonesia and member countries of the EFTA (European Free Trade Association) since November 2021," he explained.
 
SACC has 520 members, both companies and individuals, who are active and have extensive experience regarding the countries and economic areas of SACC.
 
During the meeting, other issues discussed included those from the Japan Tobacco International (JTl) and Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. The goal is related to the regulatory environment and business predictability in Indonesia.
 
"It includes the protection of human rights and business opportunities for cooperation between business people and the government," he added.
 
In addition, the minister expects an understanding to be gained of economic recovery and plans to maintain the economic momentum, direction, and stability related to foreign direct investment policies in Indonesia in order to encourage growth of the financial industry, digitalization, and investment.
 
"It also aims to increase financial literacy and insurance penetration as well as progress and achievements related to Indonesia's G20 presidency," he stated.
 
The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) earlier held bilateral meetings with Swiss corporate union Économiesuisse and several CEOs of Swiss companies on strengthening sustainable energy cooperation.
 
"Currently, we have a sustainable council project with them. Switzerland is interested in investing in Indonesia, especially in the sustainable energy and infrastructure sectors," Head of Kadin’s Swiss Bilateral Committee Francis Wanandi stated.
 
He delivered the information after holding a bilateral meeting, as part of the Business 20 (B20) roadshow, with Économiesuisse at the Indonesia Pavilion at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday evening (GMT+2).
 
The Indonesian and Swiss delegates planned to make blueprints on various aspects that can be the areas of cooperation with Swiss companies, such as technology, investment, as well as labor, he added.
 
The textile industry became one of the main sectors discussed at the meeting since it is one of the sectors that inflict the most harm to the environment.
 
Since Swiss companies have several technologies for reducing pollution and managing waste, they welcomed collaboration with the Indonesian textile association for resolving pollution and waste problems.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia-Sinovac Cooperation Continues for Development of mRNA-Based Vaccine

Indonesia-Sinovac Cooperation Continues for Development of mRNA-Based Vaccine

English
vaccine
Circular Economy Can Increase Indonesia's GDP: Minister

Circular Economy Can Increase Indonesia's GDP: Minister

English
indonesian economy
Indonesia Needs $243 Billion to Provide Green Electricity: Finance Minister

Indonesia Needs $243 Billion to Provide Green Electricity: Finance Minister

English
electricity
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Edgar Xavier Tebus Kegagalan SEA Games di Kejuaraan Dunia Wushu
Olahraga

Edgar Xavier Tebus Kegagalan SEA Games di Kejuaraan Dunia Wushu

Sherpa G20 Dorong Transisi Energi yang Transparan
Ekonomi

Sherpa G20 Dorong Transisi Energi yang Transparan

Baru Temui Anak Atta dan Aurel Sekarang, Gen Halilintar Beri Penjelasan
Hiburan

Baru Temui Anak Atta dan Aurel Sekarang, Gen Halilintar Beri Penjelasan

Isreal Latih Intelijen Bahrain dan Setujui Penjualan Drone
Internasional

Isreal Latih Intelijen Bahrain dan Setujui Penjualan Drone

95,45% Kasus Covid-19 Harian Berasal dari Jawa-Bali
Nasional

95,45% Kasus Covid-19 Harian Berasal dari Jawa-Bali

Siap Touring Pakai Skutik, Kuasai Teknik Berkendara Di Tanjakan & Turunan
Otomotif

Siap Touring Pakai Skutik, Kuasai Teknik Berkendara Di Tanjakan & Turunan

Sepakat, Mendikbudristek dan Menkes Tingkatkan Kuota Penerimaan Program Kedokteran dan Dokter Spesialis
Pendidikan

Sepakat, Mendikbudristek dan Menkes Tingkatkan Kuota Penerimaan Program Kedokteran dan Dokter Spesialis

Kasih Kode, Indonesia Kedatangan Xiaomi 12 Lite?
Teknologi

Kasih Kode, Indonesia Kedatangan Xiaomi 12 Lite?

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!