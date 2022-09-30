English  
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)

Australia Committed to Enhancing Ties with Vietnam

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 September 2022 14:36
Canberra: Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong has announcd the appointment of Andrew Goledzinowski as Australia’s next Ambassador to Vietnam.
 
Australia and Vietnam have a strong and enduring relationship, underpinned by their Strategic Partnership.
 
February 2023 will mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations

"We have longstanding people-to-people links, deepening economic interests and a shared ambition to address common challenges, including the impacts of climate change," Wong said in a media release on Friday.
 
The Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy is helping realise the enormous economic potential that exists between both countries.
 
Since 2014, the New Colombo Plan has awarded more than 4,500 scholarships and mobility grants for Australian undergraduate students to study in Vietnam.
 
Goledzinowski is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was most recently First Assistant Secretary, Southeast Asia Regional Division.
 
He has previously served overseas as Australia’s High Commissioner to Malaysia; Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York; and Deputy Head of Mission, United Nations Permanent Mission, Geneva.
 
"I thank former Ambassador Robyn Mudie for her contributions to advancing Australia’s interests in Vietnam since 2019," Wong concluded.
 
(WAH)

