Australia Rejects Sentencing of Professor Sean Turnell

According to Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, Professor Turnell was tried in a closed court.
Australia’s Chargé d'Affaires and consular officials in Myanmar made every effort to attend the verdict but were denied access to the court.
"The Australian Government has consistently rejected the charges against Professor Turnell during the more than 19 months he had been unjustly detained by the Myanmar military regime," Wong said in a statement on Thursday.
"We will continue to take every opportunity to advocate strongly for Professor Turnell until he has returned to his family in Australia. We acknowledge the strong international support shown for him, including from our region," she added.
Professor Turnell is internationally respected for his work to support the people of Myanmar and their economic development.
The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade will continue to provide consular assistance to Professor Turnell and his family for as long as required.
"We ask that his family's request for privacy continue to be respected," she concluded.