English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
New Zealand is committed to uphold the rules of international law. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand is committed to uphold the rules of international law. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Provides Further Support, Personnel to Assist Ukraine

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 November 2022 15:37
Wellington: New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the country's ongoing response to Russia’s invasion.
 
The New Zealand Defence Force infantry training for Ukrainian military personnel in the United Kingdom will be extended. 
 
There is more funding for equipment and supplies for Ukraine’s self-defence; and to support global food security in the face of the conflict.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The extended support builds on the package of military, diplomatic, legal and humanitarian assistance provided by Aotearoa New Zealand since Russia’s war of aggression began in February," New Zealand Primce Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a media release on Monday.
 
"Putin’s continued pursuit of this war is fundamentally wrong. We call on Russia to reverse course and withdraw from Ukraine. Ukrainians, both in uniform and civilians, die every day as Russia’s senseless attacks continue," Ardern added.
 
According to Ardern, New Zealand is committed to uphold the rules of international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Index analyses 70 data points. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Achieves First Place in 2022 Sustainable Trade Index

New Zealand PM to Visit Cambodia to Attend East Asia Summit

New Zealand Eyeing Closer Trade Ties with ASEAN

BACA JUGA
Jokowi, Kishida Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Jokowi, Kishida Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

English
g20 summit
British PM to Urge G20 Leaders to Address Global Economic Instability

British PM to Urge G20 Leaders to Address Global Economic Instability

English
G20
US Supports Indonesia's Leadership in Indo-Pacific

US Supports Indonesia's Leadership in Indo-Pacific

English
united states
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PM Inggris Rishi Sunak Berencana Hadapi Menlu Rusia di KTT G20
Internasional

PM Inggris Rishi Sunak Berencana Hadapi Menlu Rusia di KTT G20

Rp747,041 Miliar Dana BOS Tahap II Cair, Silakan Cek di Rekening Madrasah
Pendidikan

Rp747,041 Miliar Dana BOS Tahap II Cair, Silakan Cek di Rekening Madrasah

Menteri ESDM: Butuh Dana USD50 Miliar Bangun Pembangkit EBT di Satu Dekade ke Depan
Ekonomi

Menteri ESDM: Butuh Dana USD50 Miliar Bangun Pembangkit EBT di Satu Dekade ke Depan

Jokowi: Ini Adalah Presidensi G20 Terberat dalam Sejarah
Nasional

Jokowi: Ini Adalah Presidensi G20 Terberat dalam Sejarah

Hasil NBA: Tanpa LeBron, Lakers Bekuk Nets
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Tanpa LeBron, Lakers Bekuk Nets

Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana
Hiburan

Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana

Sikapi Perubahan Iklim, Hyundai Ajak Gunakan Teknologi
Otomotif

Sikapi Perubahan Iklim, Hyundai Ajak Gunakan Teknologi "Hijau"

Pertumbuhan Esports Indonesia Dapat Perhatian Forum Dunia
Teknologi

Pertumbuhan Esports Indonesia Dapat Perhatian Forum Dunia

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!