New Zealand Provides Further Support, Personnel to Assist Ukraine

The New Zealand Defence Force infantry training for Ukrainian military personnel in the United Kingdom will be extended.
There is more funding for equipment and supplies for Ukraine’s self-defence; and to support global food security in the face of the conflict.
"The extended support builds on the package of military, diplomatic, legal and humanitarian assistance provided by Aotearoa New Zealand since Russia’s war of aggression began in February," New Zealand Primce Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a media release on Monday.
"Putin’s continued pursuit of this war is fundamentally wrong. We call on Russia to reverse course and withdraw from Ukraine. Ukrainians, both in uniform and civilians, die every day as Russia’s senseless attacks continue," Ardern added.
According to Ardern, New Zealand is committed to uphold the rules of international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter.