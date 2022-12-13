English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Global food exports have risen to $1.42 trillion, up by a factor of 3.7 since 2000. (Photo: medcom.id)
Global food exports have risen to $1.42 trillion, up by a factor of 3.7 since 2000. (Photo: medcom.id)

Some 866 Million People Work in Agriculture: Report

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 December 2022 11:00
Rome: Today, some 866 million people work in agriculture, more than a quarter of the global work force, and produced $3.6 trillion in value-added, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN).
 
This week, FAO published its annual Statistical Yearbook, comprising hundreds of pages of organized data covering themes from agricultural employment, agrifood trade, fertilizer and pesticide use around the world as well as environmental and climate factors.
 
"FAO assigns tremendous importance to data and statistics as a global public good at the core of our efforts to advance sustainable development," said Jose Rosero Moncayo, Director of FAO’s Statistics Division, in a media release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"FAO is committed to ensuring free access to current, reliable, timely and trusted data, necessary to chart a course towards more sustainable and equitable agrifood systems and a world free of hunger," Moncayo added.
 
Since 2000, the production of primary crops, such as sugarcane, maize, wheat and rice, grew by 52 percent from 2000 to 2020 to reach 9.3 billion tonnes. Vegetable oil production increased by 125 percent over that period, with palm oil output growing by 236 percent. Meat output, led by chicken, grew by 45 percent, while the growth rate for fruits and vegetables was 20 percent or below.
 
Sugarcane is the world’s largest crop by volume, with 1. 9 billion tonnes annually. Maize is next at 1.2 billion tonnes.
 
Global food exports have risen to $1.42 trillion, up by a factor of 3.7 since 2000. Worldwide, the largest food-exporting countries in gross terms are the United States of America, the Netherlands and China. The largest exporters in net terms were Brazil, by far, followed by Argentina and Spain. The largest net importing countries were China, Japan and the United Kingdom.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Afghanistan remains one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. (Photo: medcom.id)

FAO, Japan Strengthen Cooperation to Boost Food Security in Afghanistan

Singapore Red Cross Supports Ukrainian Communities Facing Harsh Winter

UK Announces Additional £4.5 million to Support Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

BACA JUGA
President Jokowi to Attend ASEAN-EU Summit in Brussels

President Jokowi to Attend ASEAN-EU Summit in Brussels

English
southeast asia
UN Letter on Indonesian Criminal Code Too Late: Deputy Minister

UN Letter on Indonesian Criminal Code Too Late: Deputy Minister

English
united nations
Indonesia, South Korea to Cooperate on Industrial HR Development

Indonesia, South Korea to Cooperate on Industrial HR Development

English
south korea
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Terbitkan Perppu Pemilu, Ini Ketentuannya
Nasional

Pemerintah Terbitkan Perppu Pemilu, Ini Ketentuannya

Ada KTT G20, Penumpang Bandara AP I Melejit 46% Sepanjang November
Ekonomi

Ada KTT G20, Penumpang Bandara AP I Melejit 46% Sepanjang November

Jokowi Beri Pesan ke Erina Gudono: Kamu Yang Sabar Hadapi Kaesang
Hiburan

Jokowi Beri Pesan ke Erina Gudono: Kamu Yang Sabar Hadapi Kaesang

Ini Daftar Spesifikasi Xiaomi 13 dan Xiaomi 13 Pro
Teknologi

Ini Daftar Spesifikasi Xiaomi 13 dan Xiaomi 13 Pro

Catat! Jadwal Semifinal Piala Dunia 2022: Argentina vs Kroasia
Olahraga

Catat! Jadwal Semifinal Piala Dunia 2022: Argentina vs Kroasia

JAW Kembali Lebih Besar dan Meriah
Otomotif

JAW Kembali Lebih Besar dan Meriah

Penembakan di Queensland, 6 Orang Tewas Termasuk Dua Polisi
Internasional

Penembakan di Queensland, 6 Orang Tewas Termasuk Dua Polisi

Erina Gudono Istri Kaesang: Awardee 6 Beasiswa Top dan Jebolan Ivy League
Pendidikan

Erina Gudono Istri Kaesang: Awardee 6 Beasiswa Top dan Jebolan Ivy League

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur
Properti

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!