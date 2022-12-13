Some 866 Million People Work in Agriculture: Report

This week, FAO published its annual Statistical Yearbook, comprising hundreds of pages of organized data covering themes from agricultural employment, agrifood trade, fertilizer and pesticide use around the world as well as environmental and climate factors.
"FAO assigns tremendous importance to data and statistics as a global public good at the core of our efforts to advance sustainable development," said Jose Rosero Moncayo, Director of FAO’s Statistics Division, in a media release on Monday.
"FAO is committed to ensuring free access to current, reliable, timely and trusted data, necessary to chart a course towards more sustainable and equitable agrifood systems and a world free of hunger," Moncayo added.
Since 2000, the production of primary crops, such as sugarcane, maize, wheat and rice, grew by 52 percent from 2000 to 2020 to reach 9.3 billion tonnes. Vegetable oil production increased by 125 percent over that period, with palm oil output growing by 236 percent. Meat output, led by chicken, grew by 45 percent, while the growth rate for fruits and vegetables was 20 percent or below.
Sugarcane is the world’s largest crop by volume, with 1. 9 billion tonnes annually. Maize is next at 1.2 billion tonnes.
Global food exports have risen to $1.42 trillion, up by a factor of 3.7 since 2000. Worldwide, the largest food-exporting countries in gross terms are the United States of America, the Netherlands and China. The largest exporters in net terms were Brazil, by far, followed by Argentina and Spain. The largest net importing countries were China, Japan and the United Kingdom.