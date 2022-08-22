English  
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: medcom.id/theo)
Indonesia Calls for Equal Access to Health Care

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 22 August 2022 12:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has called on all countries to have equal access to health care. 
 
According to Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, equal access to health care is important a pandemic or other health crises.
 
"What we want to speak about is equality in research and production because if it is not evenly distributed, the COVID-19 pandemic will not end," said Minister Budi during the 3rd G20 Health Working Group teleconference in Bali on Monday, August 22, 2022.
 
Minister Budi said health facilities could not be monopolized by few countries in the world.
 
"Pandemic is a global challenge," said Minister Budi.
 
"So the concept is that all human beings in the world must be treated because pandemic is one for all, all for one," the Indonesian minister said.

(WAH)
