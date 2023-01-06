English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Caribbean nation has suffered tremendous damage from the spread of cholera. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Caribbean nation has suffered tremendous damage from the spread of cholera. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan Provides $3 Million to Help Address Cholera Outbreak in Haiti

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 January 2023 14:09
Tokyo: The Japanese Government has decided to extend an emergency grant aid of 3 million US dollars in response to cholera outbreak in Haiti.
 
The aid will be delivered through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
 
"This emergency grant aid will allow implementing humanitarian assistance in the areas of health, water and sanitation, and food in Haiti," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a media release on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Caribbean nation has suffered tremendous damage from the spread of cholera.
 
As of January 2, the Haitian government has recorded 452 deaths, 1,550 confirmed cases and 22.649 suspected cases.
 
"Japan will continue to work closely with the international community toward improving the humanitarian situation in Haiti," it stated.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
ASEC and AMRO’s work complements each other. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEC, AMRO Agree to Strengthen Ties

Indonesian Population in Japan to Reach 100,00 by Year-End: Ambassador

FAO, Japan Strengthen Cooperation to Boost Food Security in Afghanistan

BACA JUGA
Global Community Urged to Help Maintain Status Quo of Jerusalem's Holy Sites

Global Community Urged to Help Maintain Status Quo of Jerusalem's Holy Sites

English
palestine
Jakartans Still Required to Wear Face Masks on Public Transportation

Jakartans Still Required to Wear Face Masks on Public Transportation

English
jakarta
Indonesia's Forex Reserves Increase to $137.2 Billion in December 2022

Indonesia's Forex Reserves Increase to $137.2 Billion in December 2022

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Deretan Hoaks Seputar Perppu Cipta Kerja
Ekonomi

Deretan Hoaks Seputar Perppu Cipta Kerja

Wapres: Kinerja Menteri Tak Maksmial Akan Di-<i>reshuffle</i>
Nasional

Wapres: Kinerja Menteri Tak Maksmial Akan Di-reshuffle

Timnas Indonesia Diminta Waspadai 3 Pemain Vietnam Ini
Olahraga

Timnas Indonesia Diminta Waspadai 3 Pemain Vietnam Ini

Begini Performa Kartu Grafis Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition
Teknologi

Begini Performa Kartu Grafis Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition

Tilang Manual akan Diberlakukan Kembali, Ini Alasannya
Otomotif

Tilang Manual akan Diberlakukan Kembali, Ini Alasannya

Putin Perintahkan Gencatan Senjata Dua Hari Rayakan Natal Ortodoks
Internasional

Putin Perintahkan Gencatan Senjata Dua Hari Rayakan Natal Ortodoks

Pengumuman! Istri Tutup Donasi untuk Indra Bekti, Berapa Jumlahnya?
Hiburan

Pengumuman! Istri Tutup Donasi untuk Indra Bekti, Berapa Jumlahnya?

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023
Properti

Tren Dekorasi Rumah di 2023

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023
Pendidikan

Mau Masuk UIN Jakarta? Ini 5 Jalur Seleksi pada 2023

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!