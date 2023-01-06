Japan Provides $3 Million to Help Address Cholera Outbreak in Haiti

The aid will be delivered through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
"This emergency grant aid will allow implementing humanitarian assistance in the areas of health, water and sanitation, and food in Haiti," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a media release on Friday.
The Caribbean nation has suffered tremendous damage from the spread of cholera.
As of January 2, the Haitian government has recorded 452 deaths, 1,550 confirmed cases and 22.649 suspected cases.
"Japan will continue to work closely with the international community toward improving the humanitarian situation in Haiti," it stated.