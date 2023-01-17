Japan Approves Debt Relief for Ukraine

On Monday, Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine, and Sergii Marchenko, Minister of Finance of Ukraine, signed and exchanged notes concerning of debt relief in Kyiv.
This debt service suspension is intended to reduce the economic impact of Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine.
It is based on a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2022 between Ukraine and the Group of Creditors of Ukraine.
"The Government of Japan will continue to provide support for and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship, in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 members," the Foreign Ministry of Japan said in a media release on Tuesday.
Ukraine covers an area of approximately 603,700 square kilometers, roughly 1.6 times the area of Japan, and has a population of 44.14 million people.