On Thursday, countries on the Council voted 19-17 against holding a debate on the situation in Xinjiang.
Besides Indonesia, the other nations voting against a debate were the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Eritrea, Mauritania, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Namibia, Cuba, Bolivia, Venezuela, Nepal and China.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Honduras, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Poland, South Korea, Somalia, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) voted for a debate, while Argentina, Armenia, Benin, Brazil, The Gambia, India, Libya, Malawi, Malaysia, Mexico and Ukraine abstained.
According to the Indonesian Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, a debate will not yield meaningful progress especially because it does not enjoy the consent and support of the concerned country.
"The Council should focus on creating a conducive environment that encourages countries to fulfill their human rights obligations," it said in a statement on Thursday.
"The role of the international community, therefore is to support national-led efforts to make concrete human rights improvement on the ground," it added.
The situation of Uyghur Muslims admittedly continues to receive attention from the Indonesian Muslim community and civil society.
Over the years the government and peoples of Indonesia have been engaging with the Government and peoples of China to promote and protect human rights of the Uyghur Muslims.
Similar engagement is also taking place between Muslim civil society organizations from the two countries.
Indonesia has also been working closely with other Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries to address this issue.
"Indonesia’s firm commitment on the promotion and protection of human rights is crystal clear," it stated.
"Indonesia remains resolute in its commitment to promote and protect human rights including in Xinjiang," it added.