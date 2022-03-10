English  
The world cannot afford a two-tier recovery from COVID-19. (Photo: medcom.id)
Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines Remains Unequal: UN Chief

English united nations covid-19 vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 March 2022 15:53
New York: Manufacturers are producing 1.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month, but nearly three billion people are still waiting for their first shot, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.
 
"The distribution of vaccines remains scandalously unequal," he said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"This failure is the direct result of policy and budgetary decisions that prioritize the health of people in wealthy countries over the health of people in poor countries. This is a moral indictment of our world. It is also a recipe for more variants, more lockdowns and more sorrow and sacrifice in every country," he added.

According to the UN Chief, the world cannot afford a two-tier recovery from COVID-19. 
 
"Despite the numerous other global crises, we must reach our goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of people in all countries by the middle of this year," he stated.
 
"Governments and pharmaceutical companies need to work together to multiply the number of countries able to produce tests, vaccines and treatments by sharing licenses and intellectual property, and providing the necessary technological and financial support," he explained.
 
(WAH)
WHO Continues to Deliver Medical Supplies to Ukraine

Suspected Terrorist Shot Dead in Central Java

World Bank's New Grant to Strengthen COVID-19 Vaccination Program in Zimbabwe

