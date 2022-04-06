English  
New Zealand will apply 35% tariffs to all imports from Russia. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand will apply 35% tariffs to all imports from Russia. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Announces Significant New Sanctions against Russia

English New Zealand russia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 April 2022 14:02
Wellington: As part of New Zealand’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia.
 
"The images and reports emerging of atrocities committed against civilians in Bucha and other regions of Ukraine is abhorrent and reprehensible, and New Zealand continues to respond to Putin’s mindless acts of aggression," Foreign Minister Mahuta said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
The New Zealand Government have announced that they will apply 35% tariffs to all imports from Russia, and extend the existing export prohibitions to industrial products closely connected to strategic Russian industries. 

This is New Zealand’s most significant economic response to the Russian invasion to date.
 
"Under the Russia Sanctions Act, New Zealand will apply tariffs across the board to all Russian imports, as well as ban the export of industrial products such as ICT equipment and engines, sending a clear message that New Zealand will not fund or support the Russia war machine," Trade and Export Growth Minister O’Connor said.
 
"These tariff increases work in conjunction with the international community as we seek to pressure Putin’s regime. These trade sanctions, in addition to the other measures taken already, work in tandem with Ukraine and international partners to put the most pressure possible on Putin’s regime to cease hostilities," he added.
 
New Zealand continues to call for Russia to be held to account for the war crimes and atrocities committed against innocent civilians. 
 
Alongside 41 other countries, New Zealand has announced its support for the International Criminal Court prosecution and has provided funding to the investigation.
 
(WAH)
