UNESCO Chief Condemns Killing of Journalist in Myanmar

Paris: UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has denounced the killing of reporter Sai Win Aung, also known as A Sai K, in Lay Kay Kaw Myothit, Myanmar, near the border with Thailand on December 25.
The United Nations (UN) agency called upon the authorities to conduct a full investigation.
"I condemn the killing of Sai Win Aung. Media workers like Sai Win Aung risk their lives to keep the public informed," the UNESCO Director-General said in a statement on Wednesday.
Their work deserves to be recognized and their safety protected in line with international humanitarian law, which forbids attacks on civilians," she stated.
According to reports, Sai Win Aung was covering the plight of refugees in the southeastern state of Kayin for the Federal News Journal when he was fatally shot in an artillery attack by the Myanmar military.
Aung was the second journalist killed in Myanmar in December 2021.