Jakarta: China has affirmed its support for Indonesia to focus on the G20 key agendas amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“We have also known that some parties were keen on incorporating the issues of Russia and Ukraine into G20’s agendas this year. We have also known that Indonesia had affirmed its stance that G20 was the forum of economy and finance,” Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang stated during an online press briefing here on Thursday.
Kang made the statement, as the conflict concurrently occurred amid the 2022 G20 Presidency held by Indonesia.
In addition, the conflict has led to polarization among G20 member countries that imposed sanctions on Russia and took sides between Russia and Ukraine.
“We do agree that Indonesia can ignore those disturbances,” he noted.
The multilateral agency, akin to G20, has its functions and roles that focus on certain issues, according to the ambassador.
“If we include the addressing of all issues in the multilateral agency, then they will interfere with the functions,” he underlined.
Indonesia's G20 Presidency carries the theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," and it is taking up the three key agendas of global health architecture, energy transition, and digital transformation, Kang remarked.
Hence, such key agendas should be the focus and be discussed by the world, he stressed.
Kang wished Indonesia success for its G20 Presidency, both in fulfilling the agendas and assisting countries in the region to address international issues.
“As a friendly country, we do expect that G20 this year could be successful, and we give maximum support for Indonesia that holds the G20 Presidency,” he remarked.
Indonesia had earlier stated its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict during its G20 Presidency.
“Once more, we are focusing on the three key agendas of global health architecture, energy transition, and digital transformation,” special staff for priority programs strengthening at Foreign Affairs Ministry Dian Triansyah Djani stated.
Meanwhile, the ministry’s spokesperson, Teuku Faizasyah, had acknowledged that the conflict emerged as a challenge during the G20 Presidency.
“Indeed, this is another challenge in G20,” he remarked.
On the other hand, the challenge aligns with the G20 goals: to recover and to be stronger together.
“This becomes relevant with the G20 programs that we revive from the pandemic and catastrophe,” he remarked.