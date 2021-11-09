English  
The CRPP will support local climate adaptation measures.
ADB Launches Program to Boost Community Resilience in Asia-Pacific

English Climate Change covid-19 pandemic COP26 asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 November 2021 10:52
Glasgow: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) joined Monday at COP26 with the Government of the United Kingdom and the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) to launch the Community Resilience Partnership Program (CRPP), which aims to strengthen climate resilience for local communities, including for women and girls, by scaling up climate adaptation measures in Asia and the Pacific.
 
The CRPP will support local climate adaptation measures that are aligned with ADB’s developing member countries’ (DMCs) respective nationally determined contributions, adaptation plans, and disaster risk reduction plans, and focus on poor and vulnerable populations.
 
The Government of the United Kingdom is providing £45 million (around $61 million) and the NDF €6 million (around $6.9 million).

"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic affected economies globally, the poor and vulnerable were already the hardest hit by climate change," said ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono in a press release on Monday.
 
"As Asia and the Pacific’s climate bank, ADB recognizes that it is critical to strengthen climate policies and plans in support of local investments in climate adaptation that directly meet the priorities of the poor and vulnerable. The CRPP is critical for helping countries scale up these investments at the local level and will support ADB to achieve our climate adaptation ambitions," he added.
 
The CRPP will provide long-term sustainable support to scale up climate adaptation measures that address climate, poverty, and gender challenges. The program is designed for implementation over a 10-year period from 2021 to 2031.
 
The CRPP will be operationalized through a Financing Partnership Facility which will include a multidonor trust fund to support research, capacity building of national institutions, innovative pilots, and project preparation through technical assistance and grants. The support will aim to kickstart large-scale investments that can be financed through a DMC’s national budget, with additional financing from ADB and other development partners. The trust fund will have a dedicated window to promote women-focused investments in climate adaptation.
 
ADB recently raised its ambition for cumulative climate financing for 2019–2030 to $100 billion, of which $34 billion will support climate adaptation. The CRPP will contribute to the climate finance target by supporting climate adaptation in the context of investments in social protection, health, education, livelihoods, and decentralization.
 
(WAH)
