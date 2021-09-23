English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

Jokowi Calls for Equitable Access to Covid-19 Vaccines at UNGA

English united nations covid-19 pandemic covid-19 vaccine president joko widodo
Yogi Bayu Aji • 23 September 2021 10:08
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered his speech virtually at the general debate session of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). 
 
In his speech, President Jokowi expressed his views on handling the covid-19 pandemic, global economic recovery, and climate resilience. 
 
"Looking at the situation of the world until now, there are many things that we must do together," said the President, speaking from the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Thursday morning Jakarta time. 

"The covid-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of spreading vaccine production centers in many countries," he said.
 
The President explained that global economic recovery can only take place if the pandemic is under control
 
He added that Indonesia and other developing countries open the door as wide as possible for quality investment. 
 
"Those that open up many job opportunities, transfer technology, improve human resources, and are sustainable," he added.
 
Furthermore, President Jokowi said that Indonesia's commitment to climate resilience, low-carbon development, and green technology is clear and firm. 
 
(WAH)
