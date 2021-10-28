English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Calls for Sustainable ASEAN-Japan Infrastructure Partnership

English asean Japan president joko widodo infrastructure
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 October 2021 12:28
Jakarta: Infrastructure development is one of the sectors that has the potential to be main focus of ASEAN-Japan partnership, considering that Japan is ASEAN’s largest partner in infrastructure sector, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). 
 
To that end, President Jokowi Wednesday said that ASEAN-Japan infrastructure partnership must be continued. 
 
"Based on the report I have received, Japan has various projects currently underway amounting to US$259 trillion in several ASEAN countries, including Indonesia," the President said in his live-streamed remarks during the 24th ASEAN-Japan Summit at Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java province, as quoted by the Presidential Secretariat.

President Jokowi also expressed belief that infrastructure has the potential to move drive the region’s economy and provide employment for a big number of people, adding that infrastructure and connectivity are also concrete partnership priorities under ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. 
 
For the record, in 2023 Indonesia is slated to held Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum and President Jokowi expressed belief that Japan will support the success of the forum.
 
In addition to partnership with the Japanese Government, the President added that the partnership with Japanese private sectors is also important in terms of knowledge and technology transfer and financing mobilization. 
 
On that occasion, President Jokowi also affirmed that ASEAN countries will continue to strengthen infrastructure development to facilitate the rise of ASEAN as a center of regional economic development, adding that the infrastructure development in ASEAN countries will also benefit Japan. 
 
Furthermore, President Jokowi also expressed belief that the pandemic situation in the region that continues to improve will have a great impact on economic recovery. 
 
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), economy in Asia’s emerging and developing countries will grow 7.2 percent and 6.3 percent in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

 
(WAH)
314 Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment Complex

China, WFP Cooperate to Provide Food Assistance to Women in Timor Leste

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treats 191 Covid-19 Patients

