English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The members of the Security Council called for the immediate release of all those who have been detained by the military authorities.
The members of the Security Council called for the immediate release of all those who have been detained by the military authorities.

UN Security Council Expresses Serious Concern about Military Coup in Sudan

English united nations africa military Sudan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 October 2021 15:19
Jakarta: The members of the United Nations (UN) Security Council have expressed serious concern about the military takeover in Sudan on October 25, the suspension of some transitional institutions, the declaration of a state of emergency and the detention of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as other civilian members of the transitional government.
 
"The members of the Security Council called for the immediate release of all those who have been detained by the military authorities, and in this regard, took note of the reported return of Prime Minister Hamdok to his residence," UN Security Council President Martin Kimani of Kenya said in a statement on Thursday. 
 
"They also called upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, refrain from the use of violence and emphasized the importance of full respect for human rights, including the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The members of the Security Council also called upon Sudan’s military authorities to restore the civilian-led transitional government on the basis of the Constitutional Document and other foundational documents of the transition.  
 
Furthermore, they urged all stakeholders to engage in dialogue without preconditions in order to enable the full implementation of the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement, which underpin Sudan’s democratic transition.
 
"The members of the Security Council expressed their solidarity with the people of Sudan and affirmed their readiness to support efforts to realize Sudan’s democratic transition in a manner that achieves the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for an inclusive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future.  The members of the Security Council underscored that any attempt to undermine the democratic transition process in Sudan puts at risk Sudan’s security, stability and development.  The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and national unity of Sudan," he explained.
 
In addition, the members of the Security Council expressed their strong support for regional and subregional efforts, including by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union and the League of Arab States, and underscored the importance of their continued engagement in Sudan.  
 
The members of the Security Council also reiterated their full support for the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) in implementation of its mandate.
 
"The members of the Security Council expressed their intention to continue to closely monitor the situation in Sudan," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jokowi Introduces Measures to Recovery Economy at IMT-GT Summit

Jokowi Introduces Measures to Recovery Economy at IMT-GT Summit

English
president joko widodo
ADB, Solomon Islands Cooperate to Boost Tax Reform

ADB, Solomon Islands Cooperate to Boost Tax Reform

English
tax
World Bank Approves Loan to Support Egypt's Sustainable Economic Growth

World Bank Approves Loan to Support Egypt's Sustainable Economic Growth

English
economic growth
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gede Pasek Suardika Mundur dari Hanura
Nasional

Gede Pasek Suardika Mundur dari Hanura

Jokowi Pilih Garuda untuk Kunjungan Luar Negeri, Erick: Sebuah Kehormatan
Ekonomi

Jokowi Pilih Garuda untuk Kunjungan Luar Negeri, Erick: Sebuah Kehormatan

Bapak Perfilman Indonesia Usmar Ismail Akan Diberi Gelar Pahlawan Nasional
Hiburan

Bapak Perfilman Indonesia Usmar Ismail Akan Diberi Gelar Pahlawan Nasional

Jelang COP26, Tiongkok Tidak Tawarkan Tujuan Baru yang Signifikan
Internasional

Jelang COP26, Tiongkok Tidak Tawarkan Tujuan Baru yang Signifikan

Baterai Mobil Listrik Bekas Bisa Dijadikan
Otomotif

Baterai Mobil Listrik Bekas Bisa Dijadikan "Power Bank"

Perusahaan Facebook Ubah Merek Jadi Meta, Ambisi Ciptakan Metaverse
Teknologi

Perusahaan Facebook Ubah Merek Jadi Meta, Ambisi Ciptakan Metaverse

Tak Hanya Menwa, UNS Juga Hentikan Kegiatan Mapala
Pendidikan

Tak Hanya Menwa, UNS Juga Hentikan Kegiatan Mapala

Napoli vs Bologna: Bungkam Bologna, Napoli kembali Pimpin Klasemen
Olahraga

Napoli vs Bologna: Bungkam Bologna, Napoli kembali Pimpin Klasemen

Indonesia Diminta Waspada terhadap Dampak Kasus Evergrande
Properti

Indonesia Diminta Waspada terhadap Dampak Kasus Evergrande

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!