Indonesia Strongly Condemns Killing of Al Jazeera Journalist

Jakarta: Indonesia has strongly condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.
"While expressing its heartfelt condolences to her family, Indonesia joins in the call for a full, independent, and transparent investigation into her death," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.
According to the Ministry, the killing violated international laws and norms.
"Indonesia calls for an end on Israel occupation of Palestinian territories and the realization of the two states solution," it stated.
According to media reports, Abu Akleh was reporting in Jenin when she was fatally shot, despite the fact that she was wearing a jacket with the word "press" written on it.
Abu Akleh was a well-known Al Jazeera correspondent.