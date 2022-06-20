New Zealand PM to Travel to Europe

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events.
"This is the third leg of our reconnecting plan as we continue to promote Aotearoa New Zealand’s trade and tourism interests. We’re letting the world know we are open for business, study, trade and travel once again," Ardern said in a press release on Monday.
"International links are vital for New Zealand’s economic recovery from the global Covid pandemic. While virtual diplomacy has served us well, I am pleased to be able to undertake face to face meetings to profile New Zealand as a close, likeminded partner that is open for business, and actively reconnecting with our European partners. While this trip has been long planned, it coincides with the NATO leaders’ summit in Madrid,” Ardern said.
The Prime Minister will attend a session of the NATO Summit along with leaders from Australia, Japan and South Korea.
She will also hold bilateral meetings with a range of foreign leaders.
In Brussels, where she will be accompanied by Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor, meetings will be held with European Union leaders with a focus on progressing the EU Free Trade Agreement and the opportunities it will bring for New Zealand businesses and exporters.
In London, a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will help cement the close links between the two countries, especially for business and exporters since the signing of the New Zealand-UK FTA earlier this year.
New Zealand business representatives will join the NEw Zealand government delegation for some programme elements in Brussels and London.
The Prime Minister will leave New Zealand on June 26.
On July 2, at the conclusion of the five day Europe programme, she will travel to Melbourne and Sydney in Australia between July 4 and 8 where she will be accompanied by a number of other ministers and a large business delegation.