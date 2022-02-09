English  
Japan has consistently been one of WFP’s top donors. (Photo: Medcom.id)
Japan has consistently been one of WFP’s top donors. (Photo: Medcom.id)

WFP Welcomes $66 Million in Funding from Japan

English united nations Japan food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 February 2022 12:23
Yokohama: The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a total of US$ 66 million in funding from the Government of Japan to provide emergency food assistance and livelihood support to vulnerable people in 26 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
 
US$ 10 million will be allocated for life-saving food and nutrition assistance in Afghanistan, where food insecurity has rapidly deteriorated, driven by the triple-impact of the economic crisis, conflict, and drought.
 
In Myanmar, Japan will provide US$ 4.6 million for emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most vulnerable populations in Rakhine, Kachin, Shan, Chin as well as peri-urban areas of Yangon, amid rising food insecurity due to the political crisis, conflict and poverty.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Japan is supporting WFP to deliver vital food assistance to crisis-affected people in Iraq, including internally displaced persons and returnees by contributing US$ 6.4 million. In Yemen, US$ 4.6 million will be used to help WFP provide life-saving assistance to severely food-insecure households. 
 
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and enhance response measures, Japan is contributing US$ 5.6 million to WFP to build temperature sensitive logistics capacities and capabilities in Sub-Saharan Africa.
 
"The contribution by the Government of Japan will enable us to save and change the lives of millions of vulnerable and hungry people teetering on the edge," said Naoe Yakiya, Director of Japan Relations Office, in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"We are grateful for the critical support that comes at a time when our emergency food, nutrition and livelihood assistance are needed more than ever due to conflict, climate change and the socio-economic impact of COVID-19," Yakiya added.
 
Japan has consistently been one of WFP’s top donors. 
 
The countries and regions benefitting from this year’s US$ 66 million supplementary funding are: Afghanistan, Angola, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Lesotho, Mali, Myanmar, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Somalia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Tajikistan, Uganda, Yemen.
 
(WAH)
Over 132.6 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Indonesia Logs 46,843 New COVID-19 Cases, 65 Deaths

World Leaders Launch Call to End Pandemic as Global Emergency in 2022

