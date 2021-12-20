UN Secretary-General Calls for Unity among Lebanese Leaders

New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Lebanese leaders on Sunday to work together to solve multiple crises plaguing the nation.
Fractured along sectarian lines, successive Governments have been unable to put the country on a sustainable path forward.
"I told the President I have come with one simple message: The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people of Lebanon. During my visit, I will meet a wide range of political, religious and civil society leaders, including women and youth. And my objective is to discuss how we can best support the Lebanese people to overcome the current economic and financial crisis and to promote peace, stability and sustainable development," the UN chief said after meeeting with the President of Lebanon Michel Aoun.
"I urge the country’s politicians to work together to resolve this crisis. And I call on the international community to strengthen its support to Lebanon," he added.
The top UN official kicked off his four-day visit by meeting with the President of the Middle Eastern country.
Over the next few days, the Secretary-General is scheduled to visit the port of Beirut and two projects in Tripoli; tour UNIFUL headquarters in southern Lebanon and the Blue Line; and hold meetings with civil society leaders.