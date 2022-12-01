English  
HIV remains a major public health issue. (Photo: medcom.id)
Global Community Urged to Reaffirm Commitment to End AIDS as Public Health Threat by 2030

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 December 2022 16:07
Geneva: On December 1, World AIDS Day 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on global leaders and citizens to boldly recognize and address the inequalities that are holding back progress in attaining the global goal to end AIDS by 2030.
 
WHO is joining global partners and communities in commemorating World AIDS Day 2022 under the theme "Equalize" – a message highlighting the need to ensure that essential HIV services reach those who are most at risk and in need, particularly children living with HIV, key populations to HIV and their partners. 
 
"With global solidarity and bold leadership, we can make sure everyone receives the care they need," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General in a media release on Thursday.

"World AIDS Day is an opportunity to re-affirm and refocus on our shared commitment to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030," he added/
 
According to the United Nations (UN) Health Agency, HIV remains a major public health issue that affects millions of people worldwide. 
  • Of the 38 million people living with HIV, 5.9 million people who know they have HIV are not receiving treatment.
  • A further 4 million people living with HIV have not yet been diagnosed.
  • While 76% of adults overall were receiving antiretroviral treatment that help them lead normal and healthy lives, only 52% of children living with HIV were accessing this treatment globally in 2021.
  • 70% of new HIV infections are among people who are marginalized and often criminalized.
  • While transmission has declined overall in Africa, there has been no significant decline among men who have sex with men – a key population group – in the past 10 years.

 
(WAH)

