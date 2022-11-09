English  
North Carolina is one of the swing states in the country. (Photo: medcom.id/marcheilla)
Economic Issues Take Center Stage in US Midterm Elections

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Marcheilla Ariesta • 09 November 2022 16:45
Raleigh: The United States (US) midterm elections was held on Tuesday local time. Many residents flocked to polling stations.
 
One of the polling stations was located at Pilgrim Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, North Carolina. A large number of residents cast their ballots at the church.
 
"We chose to cast our ballots, to be part of democracy," One of the voters told Medcom.id here on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
 
Another voter said education and economy were key issues this year. North Carolina is one of the swing states in the country.
 
In this year's midterm elections, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives as well as 35 of the 100 Senate seats were contested. Gubernatorial elections were also held in 36 states.
 
There were also elections for state-level lawmakers, state secretaries and attorney generals. The midterm elections became an all-out battle between the two major parties in the country, Republicans and Democrats. 
 

(WAH)

