English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The use of explosive weapons has caused most of the child casualties. (Photo: medcom.id)
The use of explosive weapons has caused most of the child casualties. (Photo: medcom.id)

At Least 972 Children in Ukraine Killed, Injured since Beginning of War: UNICEF

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 August 2022 11:17
New York: At least 972 children in Ukraine have been killed or injured by violence since the war escalated nearly six months ago, an average of over five children killed or injured each day, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said.
 
"And these are just the figures the UN has been able to verify. We believe the true number to be much higher," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a media release on Monday.
 
Accoding to her, the use of explosive weapons has caused most of the child casualties. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


These weapons do not discriminate between civilian and combatant, especially when used in populated areas as has been the case in Ukraine – in Mariupol, Luhansk, Kremenchuk, and Vinnytsia. 
 
"Once again, as in all wars, the reckless decisions of adults are putting children at extreme risk. There are no armed operations of this kind that do not result in children being harmed," she stated.
 
"Meanwhile, beyond the horror of children being killed or physically hurt in attacks, almost every child in Ukraine has been exposed to deeply distressing events, and those fleeing violence are at significant risk of family separation, violence, abuse, sexual exploitation, and trafficking," she added.
 
According to the UN official, Ukraine’s education system has been devastated by the escalation of hostilities across the country. 
 
Schools have been targeted or used by parties, resulting in families not feeling safe to send their children to school. 
 
“The start of the school year in just over a week’s time is a stark reminder of how much children in Ukraine have lost," she stated.
 
"We estimate that 1 in 10 schools have been damaged or destroyed," she added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Situation Getting More Under Control: Jakarta Governor

COVID-19 Situation Getting More Under Control: Jakarta Governor

English
jakarta
Over 23,000 Orangutans Living in Forests of Central Kalimantan: BKSDA

Over 23,000 Orangutans Living in Forests of Central Kalimantan: BKSDA

English
orangutan
Nearly 59.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Govt

Nearly 59.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Govt

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Putin Hadirkan Kembali Penghargaan 'Mothers Heroine' untuk Perbanyak Populasi
Internasional

Putin Hadirkan Kembali Penghargaan 'Mothers Heroine' untuk Perbanyak Populasi

Semakin Kuat Sinyal Pertalite Naik, Jokowi Minta Tetap Perhatikan Daya Beli
Ekonomi

Semakin Kuat Sinyal Pertalite Naik, Jokowi Minta Tetap Perhatikan Daya Beli

Rencana Penaikan Harga BBM Bersubsidi, Presiden: Hati-Hati
Nasional

Rencana Penaikan Harga BBM Bersubsidi, Presiden: Hati-Hati

Putri KW Langsung Keok dalam Debut di Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis
Olahraga

Putri KW Langsung Keok dalam Debut di Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis

Rektor UT: Brigadir J Salah Satu Mahasiswa Berprestasi
Pendidikan

Rektor UT: Brigadir J Salah Satu Mahasiswa Berprestasi

Angkot Listrik Bakal Wara-Wiri Di Jalan Sudirman - Thamrin
Otomotif

Angkot Listrik Bakal Wara-Wiri Di Jalan Sudirman - Thamrin

Lancang! Ray Prasetya Dihujat karena Cium BCL di Atas Panggung
Hiburan

Lancang! Ray Prasetya Dihujat karena Cium BCL di Atas Panggung

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?
Teknologi

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!