Indonesia Welcomes Cyprus' Intention to Reopen Embassy in Jakarta

The statement was made during a phone call with Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides of Cyprus on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
"Received phone call from Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides of Cyprus @IKasoulides this afternoon," said Indonesia's top diplomat on her official twitter page today.
"Thank you for the words of sympathy & condolences on the incident of the Kanjuruhan Stadium," she added.
During the phone call, the two foreign ministers also agreed to strengthen economic cooperation between Indonesia and Cyprus.
Located between Europe and Middle East, Cyprus is an island country in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.