English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

The World Needs Peace Now More Than Ever: UN Chief

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2022 13:59
New York: The global community needs peace, now more than ever, in 2023, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his New Year 2023's video message.
 
"In 2022, millions of people around the world literally swept out ashes," the UN Chief stated.
 
"Around the world, one hundred million people were on the move, fleeing wars, wildfires, droughts, poverty and hunger," he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The UN Secretary-General urged countries to promote dialogues to end conflicts. He also called for a strong commitment towards a more sustainable world.
 
"Peace in the home, so women and girls can live in dignity and safety. Peace on the streets and in our communities, with the full protection of all human rights," he stated.
 
"In 2023, let’s put peace at the heart of our words and actions. Together, let’s make 2023 a year when peace is restored to our lives, our homes, and our world," he concluded.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Photo: Kemenkomarves)

Indonesia Ranks among Top 20 Nations for Best Port Performance: Minister

UN Welcomes Indonesia's Act of Humanity in Saving Refugees Adrift at Sea

EU, UNDP Cooperate to Deliver Medical Supplies to Ukraine

BACA JUGA
VP Urges Indonesian Companies to Help Protect Environment

VP Urges Indonesian Companies to Help Protect Environment

English
vice president maruf amin
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to Visit Indonesia in January

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to Visit Indonesia in January

English
malaysia
6 Piers at Merak Port Reopened: Police

6 Piers at Merak Port Reopened: Police

English
banten province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Nikita Mirzani Divonis Bebas
Hiburan

Nikita Mirzani Divonis Bebas

Wapres: Pemerintah Tak Bisa Sendirian Turunkan Emisi
Ekonomi

Wapres: Pemerintah Tak Bisa Sendirian Turunkan Emisi

Awal Januari, Anwar Ibrahim Lakukan Lawatan Resmi ke Indonesia sebagai PM Malaysia
Internasional

Awal Januari, Anwar Ibrahim Lakukan Lawatan Resmi ke Indonesia sebagai PM Malaysia

Charged Indonesia Mulai Jualan Motor, Gak Cuma Rental Saja
Otomotif

Charged Indonesia Mulai Jualan Motor, Gak Cuma Rental Saja

DPR-Pemerintah Sepakat Implementasi Kurikulum Merdeka di Sekolah Tak Wajib
Pendidikan

DPR-Pemerintah Sepakat Implementasi Kurikulum Merdeka di Sekolah Tak Wajib

Presiden Serahkan Bansos dan Resmikan Bendungan di NTB
Nasional

Presiden Serahkan Bansos dan Resmikan Bendungan di NTB

Epic Games Store Bagikan Mortal Shell Gratis, Rasa Dark Souls dan Elden Ring
Teknologi

Epic Games Store Bagikan Mortal Shell Gratis, Rasa Dark Souls dan Elden Ring

Haaland Cemerlang, City Kembali ke Posisi Dua
Olahraga

Haaland Cemerlang, City Kembali ke Posisi Dua

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!