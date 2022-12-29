The World Needs Peace Now More Than Ever: UN Chief

"In 2022, millions of people around the world literally swept out ashes," the UN Chief stated.
"Around the world, one hundred million people were on the move, fleeing wars, wildfires, droughts, poverty and hunger," he stated.
The UN Secretary-General urged countries to promote dialogues to end conflicts. He also called for a strong commitment towards a more sustainable world.
"Peace in the home, so women and girls can live in dignity and safety. Peace on the streets and in our communities, with the full protection of all human rights," he stated.
"In 2023, let’s put peace at the heart of our words and actions. Together, let’s make 2023 a year when peace is restored to our lives, our homes, and our world," he concluded.