Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)
Indonesia, Malaysia Discuss Digital Space Management

Antara • 19 August 2022 16:59
Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate met Malaysia's Minister of Communication and Multimedia Annuar Musa to discuss infrastructure and digital space management during their second meeting in Jakarta, Friday.
 
"We discussed issues relating to almost all (forms of) digital work, starting from digital infrastructure, upstream to downstream, and digital space management," Minister Plate stated at a press conference in Jakarta on Friday.
 
Plate noted that the two parties were on the same page to maintain the digital space in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the ASEAN in order to proffer benefits to their people.

Furthermore, Minister Plate called for the two countries to unitedly address several challenges starting from choosing the right technology to be adopted domestically, selecting satellite technology, telecommunication technology, and technology related to cybersecurity in order to keep the digital space clean.
 
In addition, he highlighted that Indonesia and Malaysia discussed mutual support with other Southeast Asian countries related to important positions in international institutions, such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).
 
"This is also related to the regulations and rights of the ASEAN and each country related to universal telecommunications policies and governance, such as orbital slots, and other policies related to digital development and transformation globally in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the ASEAN," he affirmed.
 
On the same occasion, Minister Musa said that his side lauded the frequent meetings between the two countries this year.
 
"I really laud our third meeting this time. This proves the close relations between Indonesia and Malaysia, especially in the telecommunications sector. In togetherness, we have the same goal," he affirmed.
 
He also supports the efforts of both nations to continue their cooperation with other countries through international forums, such as the ITU.
 
"We agreed to support each other. In other words, this meeting holds a big meaning, and the room for cooperation was also large because each country dealt with the problem of providing infrastructure and telecommunications, as a whole, including the cybersecurity aspect," Minister Musa remarked. 
 
(WAH)
