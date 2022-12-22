English  
Seeking knowledge is an obligation. (Photo: medcom.id)
Education Ban on Afghan Women Not in line with Islamic Values: Indonesian VP

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 22 December 2022 18:50
Bali: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has said that the Taliban government's ban on on university education for women in Afghanistan is not in line with Islamic values.
 
The statement was made during the opening of the 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in the Indonesian province of Bali on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
 
"Men and women must study. Seeking knowledge is an obligation," said the Indonesian Vice President on the sidelines of the conference today.

"To do good, one must have knowledge, knowledge must be learned, it is impossible for women to be prohibited from (learning)," he explained.
 
Earlier this week, the United Nations (UN) has strongley condemned the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities to close universities to female students across the country.
 
"The UN family and the entire humanitarian community in Afghanistan share the outrage of millions of Afghans and the international community over the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"Banning women from attending university is a continuation of the systematic policies of targeted discrimination put in place by the Taliban against women," it stated.
 
(WAH)

