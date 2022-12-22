Education Ban on Afghan Women Not in line with Islamic Values: Indonesian VP

The statement was made during the opening of the 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in the Indonesian province of Bali on Thursday, December 22, 2022.
"Men and women must study. Seeking knowledge is an obligation," said the Indonesian Vice President on the sidelines of the conference today.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"To do good, one must have knowledge, knowledge must be learned, it is impossible for women to be prohibited from (learning)," he explained.
Earlier this week, the United Nations (UN) has strongley condemned the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities to close universities to female students across the country.
"The UN family and the entire humanitarian community in Afghanistan share the outrage of millions of Afghans and the international community over the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Banning women from attending university is a continuation of the systematic policies of targeted discrimination put in place by the Taliban against women," it stated.