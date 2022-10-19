Australia, Japan Leaders to Meet in Perth

Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Kishida will meet in Perth for the Annual Australia–Japan Leaders’ Meeting.
This will be the first visit to Australia by a Japanese Prime Minister since 2018.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Japan is one of Australia’s closest friends and a key partner in the region.
The strong relationship between both countries is underpinned by a Special Strategic Partnership, shared values, and a common interest in a peaceful, stable, climate resilient and prosperous Indo?Pacific.
This visit provides an opportunity for Australia to further deepen its relationship with Japan and explore new areas to strengthen cooperation, bilaterally and in the region.
"I am honoured to welcome Prime Minister Kishida to Australia, on his first visit as Japan’s Prime Minister. Japan is a close and trusted friend of Australia—our partnership is fundamental to both countries’ strategic and economic interests," Prime Minister Albanese said in a media release on Wednesday.
Discussions between leaders will look to strengthen the defence and security partnership, and leaders will consider next steps to implement the Reciprocal Access Agreement which will enhance the ability of defence forces to operate and exercise together.
Leaders will also discuss ways to address the climate crisis and support our region to transition to net zero.
This includes capturing opportunities to scale up investment in clean energy technologies and supply chains.
Western Australia will provide the perfect backdrop for this visit.
The state has played an important role supporting Japan’s energy security and will be vital to both countries’ plans for clean energy transition.
"Prime Minister Kishida and I will discuss ways to strengthen our cooperation and achieve our shared vision for a peaceful, stable, climate resilient and prosperous Indo?Pacific. We are strengthening our longstanding trade relationship with Japan while also looking to seize new opportunities as our economies transition to net zero. As Australia seeks to become a clean energy superpower, we will remain a steady and reliable supplier of energy to Japan including for new energy sources like hydrogen," Prime Minister Albanese explained.